FAN-alysis debuts on WVLT Sports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You’ve heard from the experts, but what about regular Tennessee fans? Fans like Brown Rudder.

The service adviser at Twin City Nissan is on point when it comes to getting cars in and out of the shop and as I’ve found out, the same holds true when it comes to his beloved Big Orange.

We put the question to Brown- “How’d the Vols do in the opener and what’s the key this week at Pitt?”

“It looked like we knew what we were doing. Look better than last year. That we’re going forward. I felt like the team really responded well. I’d like to see a little more offense and defensive line play. I’d like to see us dominate the line of scrimmage a little bit better, because they say you make the biggest stretch from the first game to the second. So let’s let’s hope that we can we can dominate out there and make Johnny Majors happy,” Rudder said.

Brown, referring to the late Vol legend after whom this series with the Panthers is named after, coached both teams during his illustrious career leading the Panthers to a national championship.

If you’d like to share your Vol wisdom with us and be a part of FAN-alysis, just reach out to the sports department via social media.

