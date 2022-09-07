FAN-alysis debuts on WVLT Sports

Vol Nation offers its voice on Tennessee Football
Fanalysis |Brown Rudder
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You’ve heard from the experts, but what about regular Tennessee fans? Fans like Brown Rudder.

The service adviser at Twin City Nissan is on point when it comes to getting cars in and out of the shop and as I’ve found out, the same holds true when it comes to his beloved Big Orange.

We put the question to Brown- “How’d the Vols do in the opener and what’s the key this week at Pitt?”

“It looked like we knew what we were doing. Look better than last year. That we’re going forward. I felt like the team really responded well. I’d like to see a little more offense and defensive line play. I’d like to see us dominate the line of scrimmage a little bit better, because they say you make the biggest stretch from the first game to the second. So let’s let’s hope that we can we can dominate out there and make Johnny Majors happy,” Rudder said.

Brown, referring to the late Vol legend after whom this series with the Panthers is named after, coached both teams during his illustrious career leading the Panthers to a national championship.

If you’d like to share your Vol wisdom with us and be a part of FAN-alysis, just reach out to the sports department via social media.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Japa Goins
Knoxville jogger escapes kidnapping, attempted rape; Sex offender charged
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Eliza Fletcher
New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
Missing helicopter and pilot
Pilot found dead after crews find missing helicopter

Latest News

Holston Hills Golf Pro playing for Folds of Honor
UPDATE: Batuello completes marathon round of golf for Folds of Honor
Knoxville Area Urban League signage.
TVA donates $3M to Tenn. Urban League to support people of color
Eliza Fletcher
Knoxville Track Club to honor murdered Memphis jogger
The Tennessee Valley Fair kicks off / Source: WVLT News
Tennessee Valley Fair implements new minor policy