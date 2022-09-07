Giant space tarantula spotted in the galaxy

The Tarantula Nebula is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the galaxies closest...
The Tarantula Nebula is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the galaxies closest to the Milky Way.(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured the image of a large Magellanic cloud galaxy nicknamed the Tarantula Nebula.

Scientists say it got that nickname because it resembles a burrowing tarantula’s home line with its silk.

The nebula sits 161,000 light years away from Earth.

It is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the galaxies closest to the Milky Way.

NASA says it also houses the hottest and most massive stars currently known to astronomers.

Thanks to the Webb Telescope, scientists have been able to spot tens of thousands of never-before-seen young stars in the galaxy.

They originally thought the stars were just cosmic dust.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Japa Goins
Knoxville jogger escapes kidnapping, attempted rape; Sex offender charged
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
Eliza Fletcher
New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
s
Concern grows after attempted kidnapping, rape in downtown Knoxville
Missing helicopter and pilot
Pilot found dead after crews find missing helicopter

Latest News

UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino,...
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., speaks during a news conference at the...
GOP gives thumbs down to Biden’s $47B emergency request
Gary Burchfield was killed after being hit by a car in Blount County.
Deadly hit-and-run suspect sought by Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office
Transphobic trolls have forced a trans woman into hiding as they post personal details about...
‘I’m exhausted of having to constantly run’: Cyber trolls force trans woman into hiding