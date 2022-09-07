“God definitely blessed us” | Two lost hikers found safe after three days

There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ryan and Ronald McClain were only supposed to spend a few hours inside Cherokee National Forest but that all changed after they lost track of a trail Sunday. They went days without water to drink, food to eat and no way to call for help.

“When you’re out in the middle of nowhere. You literally have to keep going,” Ronald said. “He kept apologizing for bringing me out there. And I kept saying look, all we can do is keep going.”

Catching their falls in the dense mountains were briars that caused cuts and bruises on their legs and hands. The weather didn’t make their journey any easier. With clouds covering the sun, they didn’t know what was north or south. The rain also made it hard to hike on their already wearing legs.

“Mine started given out on me,” said Ronald. “So, three o’clock yesterday we were done moving. I told him I can’t go any more. So, we had to hunker down. Just tuck the arms in. Put the shirt over the head and use your breath to keep you warm.”

Their saving grace was following the river, which eventually lead them to a crew of workers. They followed them all the way back down to the mountain where they reunited with their worried family Wednesday morning.

“I was a little shaken, but excited more than shaking,” April, Ronald’s daughter, said.

They’re not in any rush back to the mountains, but they told WVLT News other hikers should always consider following along the river if you fall into their same footsteps.

The brothers told WVLT News all they wanted was food and a shower.

