Knox County Public Library expanding Explorer Pass program

The Knox County Library is set to expand on its Explorer Pass program.
Clarence Brown Theatre at the University of Tennessee / Source: (Clarence Brown Theatre/ UT)
Clarence Brown Theatre at the University of Tennessee / Source: (Clarence Brown Theatre/ UT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Library is set to expand on its Explorer Pass program.

The program allows library card holders to get reduced and free admission to several local historic homes, museums and Zoo Knoxville.

The program began last year, but now its being expanded with new attractions. Existing attractions are also renewing their participation.

The program will now include Clarance Brown Theatre and Knoxville Opera performances.

New passes include a free ticket when you buy one to the Knoxville Opera’s Glory Denied, which starts Sept. 9. They also include three children’s tickets when you buy an adult ticket to Murder on the Orient Express at Clarance Brown Theatre starting Sept. 18.

“Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, which joined the program last year, is offering tickets for its Masterworks and Chamber Classics series. Its next performance is Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 on September 15-16,” library officials said.

The following are all part of the Explorer Program:

  • Blount Mansion
  • Historic Ramsey House
  • Historic Westwood
  • James White’s Fort
  • Mabry Hazen House
  • Museum of Appalachia
  • Museum of East Tennessee History
  • Muse Knoxville
  • Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame
  • Zoo Knoxville
  • Historic Blount Mansion

