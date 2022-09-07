Knox County Public Library expanding Explorer Pass program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Library is set to expand on its Explorer Pass program.

The program allows library card holders to get reduced and free admission to several local historic homes, museums and Zoo Knoxville.

The program began last year, but now its being expanded with new attractions. Existing attractions are also renewing their participation.

The program will now include Clarance Brown Theatre and Knoxville Opera performances.

New passes include a free ticket when you buy one to the Knoxville Opera’s Glory Denied, which starts Sept. 9. They also include three children’s tickets when you buy an adult ticket to Murder on the Orient Express at Clarance Brown Theatre starting Sept. 18.

“Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, which joined the program last year, is offering tickets for its Masterworks and Chamber Classics series. Its next performance is Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 on September 15-16,” library officials said.

The following are all part of the Explorer Program:

Blount Mansion

Historic Ramsey House

Historic Westwood

James White’s Fort

Mabry Hazen House

Museum of Appalachia

Museum of East Tennessee History

Muse Knoxville

Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Zoo Knoxville

