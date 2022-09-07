Knoxville resident reaches Olympic milestone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Labor Day in the rear view mirror, we just celebrated an all-American holiday, and over the weekend, we also celebrated was an all-American achievement.

Knoxville resident Bill Schmidt was honored in a special way. Fifty years ago, in 1972, Schmidt won the bronze medal in the javelin throw at the Munich games.

Incredibly, he is the last American male to medal in the event, a distinction he was honored for and grateful to receive, saying, “I’ve been very blessed. It’s been a great to have great friends show up today. It makes me fully appreciated, the fact that some people don’t forget.”

It is indeed an enduring feat that cannot be forgotten. In fact, Schmidt actually remains the last American male to medal in the event in 70 years.

