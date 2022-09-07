Knoxville Track Club to honor murdered Memphis jogger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Track Club will be honoring Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis woman who was found dead after taking run earlier this week.

“The Knoxville Track Club and our running community are deeply saddened by the events that resulted in a life ending way too soon,” club representatives said.

The club is organizing a 3.4 mile run to honor the 34-year-old Wednesday. Those interested in participating can do so on their own, or as part of the club’s Wednesday Night Run event, which begins at 6 p.m. at The Runners Market.

Afterwards, runners will be gathering at Hard Knox Pizza.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.