Less humid and sunny Thursday ahead of more rain by the weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel says to get outside Thursday before a rainy stretch arrives for the weekend.
Not as muggy Thursday
Not as muggy Thursday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll get a small break in the humidity Thursday with lots of sunshine. A stray mountain shower is possible, but most of us stay dry. Rain chances increase just in time for the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few spotty storms linger this evening, but we dry out overnight. Tonight is mostly clear some with patchy fog. It’ll be a much cooler morning at 62 degrees Thursday thanks to the lower humidity.

If you’re trying to pick a day outside, Thursday is the best with a mostly sunny view, and stray rain developing in the mountains. A stray storm could make it downhill. Thursday’s high is around 84 degrees, and only feels a couple of degrees warmer in the shade.

LOOKING AHEAD

Now, after the cool morning Friday, we’ll see scattered clouds and gradually increasing humidity helps to create spotty rain and storms again, with a high of 85 degrees.

The next round of rain moves in Friday night through Saturday morning, then we’ll scattered rain and storms at times through Saturday. This leaves Saturday cooler at 79 degrees.

We’ll see scattered rain and storms at times Sunday into Monday as well, as a front moves through late Monday. That will then give us a drier, sunny stretch again in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Japa Goins
Knoxville jogger escapes kidnapping, attempted rape; Sex offender charged
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
Eliza Fletcher
New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Missing helicopter and pilot
Pilot found dead after crews find missing helicopter

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says we have a few mostly dry days, before a soggier pattern...
Spotty storms developing ahead of a brief drop in humidity and rain chances
Spotty storms developing ahead of a brief drop in humidity and rain chances
Spotty storms developing ahead of a brief drop in humidity and rain chances
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says we have a few mostly dry days, before a soggier pattern...
Spotty storms developing ahead of a brief drop in humidity and rain chances
Few spotty storms Wednesday
Few spotty storms Wednesday with mild temperatures