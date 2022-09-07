Less humid and sunny Thursday ahead of more rain by the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll get a small break in the humidity Thursday with lots of sunshine. A stray mountain shower is possible, but most of us stay dry. Rain chances increase just in time for the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few spotty storms linger this evening, but we dry out overnight. Tonight is mostly clear some with patchy fog. It’ll be a much cooler morning at 62 degrees Thursday thanks to the lower humidity.

If you’re trying to pick a day outside, Thursday is the best with a mostly sunny view, and stray rain developing in the mountains. A stray storm could make it downhill. Thursday’s high is around 84 degrees, and only feels a couple of degrees warmer in the shade.

LOOKING AHEAD

Now, after the cool morning Friday, we’ll see scattered clouds and gradually increasing humidity helps to create spotty rain and storms again, with a high of 85 degrees.

The next round of rain moves in Friday night through Saturday morning, then we’ll scattered rain and storms at times through Saturday. This leaves Saturday cooler at 79 degrees.

We’ll see scattered rain and storms at times Sunday into Monday as well, as a front moves through late Monday. That will then give us a drier, sunny stretch again in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

