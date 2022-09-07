Spotty storms developing ahead of a brief drop in humidity and rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few spotty storms are developing again today, with a brief dip in humidity ahead. As the muggy air returns, we’ll end the week with gradually increasing rain on into your weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with areas of fog filling in between clouds. This can make it look more mostly cloudy. We also have spotty rain and storms developing from the scattered clouds, as the humidity is still high. We’re starting the day around 67 degrees.

Your day comes with a mix of sun and clouds, and the humidity level helps to create spotting rain and storms. These are moving south today, as the wind shifts out of the north. The high today is around 83 degrees, but it feels like upper 80s still. Clouds and rain coverage dwindles this evening.

Tonight is mostly clear, with patchy fog, and a cooler low of 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Lower humidity helps us with the cool start to Thursday and again Friday morning. If you’re trying to pick a day outside, Thursday is the best with a mostly sunny view, and stray rain developing in the mountains. A stray storm could make it downhill. Thursday’s high is around 84 degrees, and only feels a couple of degrees warmer in the shade. Now, after the cool morning Friday, we’ll see scattered clouds and gradually increasing humidity helps to create spotty rain and storms again, with a high of 85 degrees.

The next round of rain moves in Friday night through Saturday morning, then we’ll scattered rain and storms at times through Saturday. This leaves Saturday cooler at 79 degrees.

We’ll see scattered rain and storms at times Sunday into Monday as well, as front moves through late Monday. That will then give us a drier, sunny stretch again in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

