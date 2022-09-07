Tennessee Valley Fair implements new minor policy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair is implementing a new minor policy for this year’s event.

Now, all attendees under 18 attending after 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (that’s Sept. 9, 10, 16 and 17) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21. You’ll have to show your ID at the door.

For each parent or guardian, six minors can enter the fair. Any group with more than six minors will need to add folks over 21.

Additionally, those parents/guardians are not allowed to drop off minors; they must be at the fair as well.

The fair runs from Sept. 9 - 18.

