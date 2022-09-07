Tennessee Valley Fair implements new minor policy

The Tennessee Valley Fair is implementing a new minor policy for this year’s event.
The Tennessee Valley Fair kicks off / Source: WVLT News
The Tennessee Valley Fair kicks off / Source: WVLT News(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair is implementing a new minor policy for this year’s event.

Now, all attendees under 18 attending after 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (that’s Sept. 9, 10, 16 and 17) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21. You’ll have to show your ID at the door.

For each parent or guardian, six minors can enter the fair. Any group with more than six minors will need to add folks over 21.

Additionally, those parents/guardians are not allowed to drop off minors; they must be at the fair as well.

The fair runs from Sept. 9 - 18.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Japa Goins
Knoxville jogger escapes kidnapping, attempted rape; Sex offender charged
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Eliza Fletcher
New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
Missing helicopter and pilot
Pilot found dead after crews find missing helicopter

Latest News

Farragut High School Medal of Honor Celebration
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says we have a few mostly dry days, before a soggier pattern...
Spotty storms developing ahead of a brief drop in humidity and rain chances
catch up quick
CATCH UP QUICK
More than a month later, Blount County authorities are continuing to ask for assistance in...
Reward offered for information in hit-and-run that killed Maryville man