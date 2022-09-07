TVA donates $3M to Tenn. Urban League to support people of color

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is set to donate $3 million to the Tennessee Urban League Affiliates, including Knoxville, to support development programs for people of color over the next three years.

The grant will fund workforce readiness training centers, information technology programs and executive leadership programs across the state.

“TULA and TVA share a common mission of economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for the communities we have the privilege to serve,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president of External Relations. “This partnership will help create new opportunities for underserved communities to ensure no one is left behind during these challenging times of change and innovation.”

$250,000 will go to the Knoxville Area Urban League, providing training and technical assistance.

“We deeply appreciate TVA’s dedication to our community through their continuous support of TULA’s successful mission,” said Phyllis Y. Nichols, president and CEO of the Knoxville Area Urban League. “This award will not only provide the resources to help our clients, but will also equip them with the skills to thrive in today’s dynamic economy.”

