UCSO: Man arrested after stopping car, pointing gun at woman

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested in Union County after pointing a gun at a woman during a “road rage incident,” Union County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to the UCSO, on Ailor Gap Road. The office reportedly received a call saying that two men had stopped a woman on the road with their car, and that one had gotten out of the car and pointed a handgun at her.

“The caller stated she then tried to escape the situation by driving away, striking the subject with her vehicle,” UCSO officials said. By the time responders got to the scene, the man had left.

“An investigation was conducted by the Union County Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigation Division. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Victor Hutchinson, age 36 of Maynardville,” officials said.

Hutchinson was charged with aggravated assault and is being held at the Union County Jail.

