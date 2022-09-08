Car show lovers gather for weekend car show

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People who love the street rods and classic cars are headed to Pigeon Forge for the weekend.

The 40th Shades of the Past car show opens Friday in Pigeon Forge, but already people have gathered on the Parkway.

“It’s just a hobby, a hobby of cars, I love cars, been dealing with hot rods most of my life, you know, it is a hot rod show,” said Charles as he rode the Parkway checking out the classics. “Then I buy sell and trade. I really, really enjoy.”

While traffic builds on the Parkway, on the sidewalks and in the parking lots in the heart of Pigeon Forge this weekend, the main attraction is at Dollywood’s Splash Country, which will spread people out all over town even more.

“We have plenty of parking. Street rods will probably be in a number of about 2500 street rods here. We give a lot of stuff away we help a lot of charities,” said Jim Stalsworth, with Shades of the Past.

Organizers said this is their final year for Shades of the Past.

“We’re just proud of a 40 year run of a car show, but kind of hate see it end, but I hope good things I guess come to an end,” said Stalsworth.

Pigeon forge police remind you that any motorized vehicle on the parkway has to be street legal which also applies to golf carts.

