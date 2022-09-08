Clouds increase Friday ahead of a rainy start to the weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel says this weekend could be pretty rainy at times.
Rain chances increase this weekend
Rain chances increase this weekend(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds increase later Friday ahead of rounds of rain this weekend. Those rain chances look to continue heading into next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight stays mostly clear, with patchy fog and cooler low again. We’ll drop to around 63 degrees by Friday morning.

From mostly clear to mostly cloudy, Friday comes with increasing clouds and humidity. This creates isolated rain and storms Friday, at a 20% coverage. The high will be around 85 degrees but feel a few degrees warmer.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next round of rain moves in Friday night to Saturday morning, climbing to an 80% coverage through the morning, then we’ll see scattered rain and storms at times through Saturday afternoon and evening. This leaves Saturday cooler at 79 degrees.

Meanwhile, in your I’m All Vol forecast, the Vols are on the road at Pittsburgh, where it’s mostly cloudy and mostly dry.

Your I'm All Vol Forecast for Saturday's away game at Pittsburgh.
Your I'm All Vol Forecast for Saturday's away game at Pittsburgh.(WVLT)

We’ll see scattered rain and storms at times Sunday into Monday as well, as a front moves through late Monday.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we get on a sunny, cooler, and drier stretch for most of next week.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Sonny Beason
Man charged with leaving ladder on I-75 leading to Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins’ death enters plea
s
Concern grows after attempted kidnapping, rape in downtown Knoxville
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
34-year-old Japa Goins
Knoxville jogger escapes kidnapping, attempted rape; Sex offender charged

Latest News

Beautiful and less humid, for now.
Pick of the week with briefly lower humidity, tracking a return to more rain this weekend
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks when humidity and rain chances start moving back in.
Pick of the week today with briefly lower humidity, tracking a return to more rain this weekend
Not as muggy Thursday
Less humid and sunny Thursday ahead of more rain by the weekend
Less humid and sunny Thursday ahead of more rain by the weekend
Less humid and sunny Thursday ahead of more rain by the weekend