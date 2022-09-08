Clouds increase Friday ahead of a rainy start to the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds increase later Friday ahead of rounds of rain this weekend. Those rain chances look to continue heading into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight stays mostly clear, with patchy fog and cooler low again. We’ll drop to around 63 degrees by Friday morning.

From mostly clear to mostly cloudy, Friday comes with increasing clouds and humidity. This creates isolated rain and storms Friday, at a 20% coverage. The high will be around 85 degrees but feel a few degrees warmer.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next round of rain moves in Friday night to Saturday morning, climbing to an 80% coverage through the morning, then we’ll see scattered rain and storms at times through Saturday afternoon and evening. This leaves Saturday cooler at 79 degrees.

Meanwhile, in your I’m All Vol forecast, the Vols are on the road at Pittsburgh, where it’s mostly cloudy and mostly dry.

Your I'm All Vol Forecast for Saturday's away game at Pittsburgh. (WVLT)

We’ll see scattered rain and storms at times Sunday into Monday as well, as a front moves through late Monday.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we get on a sunny, cooler, and drier stretch for most of next week.

