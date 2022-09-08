First Lady Jill Biden to visit Knoxville on education tour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First Lady Jill Biden, along with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, will be visiting Knoxville on Sept. 12, White House officials announced Wednesday.

The visit will be the first on the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a week-long trip aimed at showcasing “the many ways school communities are helping students recover and thrive.”

“It’s a great feeling to see yellow school buses drive around our communities with excited children who are ready to thrive in this new school year. I am thrilled to be traveling across the eastern states and highlighting innovative ways local, state, and federal efforts are helping students recover and succeed in and out of the classroom,” Cardona said. “This year will be one of the most important ever, as we not only work to catch students up, but put them in a position to do even better than where they were before March 2020.”

The tour will feature stops in North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey as well as Tennessee.

Biden will also visit Greensboro, North Carolina for the second stop on the tour.

