‘He gave it his all every day’ | Rockwood community mourns police chief

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rockwood Police Department shared on Thursday, Police Chief Bill Stinnett died unexpectedly in his home Thursday morning.

“He was just a very, very loyal employee to the city of Rockwood, very, very honest, very straightforward. He told you exactly how it was and you knew if Bill Stinnett told you something, it was the truth,” Rockwood Mayor, Mike Miller, said.

Friends and coworkers remembered him as a dedicated public servant who was a friend to all.

“One thing I like about him is every single day, he gets out and patrols, just like his officers do. He answers calls just like his officers do. He was a hardworking chief,” Rockwood Resident, Eric Willett, said.

In addition to being chief, he was an officer with the Rockwood Police Department for 37 years.

“He had a strong desire for his officers to go out and get drugs off the street and out of the community,” Rockwood Police Captain, Kelly Pittman, said.

Those close to him said Stinnett’s legacy will be his dedication to the people he served for decades.

Willett shared, “I looked up to him as a friend and as a chief.”

“He was very caring. He had great concern about his community and his employees that he had working under him. But he was a straight shooter and he told it like it was, whether you wanted to hear it or not,” Pittman said.

WVLT News has been working to learn the circumstances surrounding his death.

A spokesperson for the department stated Evans Mortuary in Rockwood was in charge of services which will be announced at a later date.

