Knoxville police arrest felon with 10 outstanding warrants

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department arrested a wanted felon with ten outstanding warrants Wednesday afternoon, KPD said.
William North
William North(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department arrested a wanted felon with ten outstanding warrants Wednesday afternoon, an incident report from the department said.

The arrest happened around 4:30 p.m. after officers reportedly stopped a black Dodge Charger that was leaving a parking lot in the Walter P. area. Soon after officers stopped the car, a passenger, identified as William North, ran from the car, KPD officials said.

Officers chased North, according to the report, and saw him enter an apartment in the 300 block of McConnell Street. Officers then searched the apartment, the report said, and found North hiding under a bed.

Officers said they also found an AM-15 on the bed North was under, as well as a bag North had left in the kitchen. Inside the bag, officers reportedly found another loaded handgun, narcotics believed to be crack cocaine, heroin and powder cocaine along with other drugs and two digital scales.

Among North’s outstanding warrants was one for especially aggravated kidnapping, one for aggravated stalking and another for aggravated kidnapping.

North was also charged with several other drug and weapons charges, officials said.

