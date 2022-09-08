Knoxville Track Club honors Memphis jogger, Eliza Fletcher

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Just days after Memphis native and mother of two Eliza Fletcher was abducted and killed on her morning run, a group in Knoxville set out to honor her.

The Knoxville Track Club met at the Runners Market and embarked on a 3.4 mile run to honor the 34-year-old’s life.

“Today means to me that no matter what, running in numbers is imperative and always the thing to do,” said runner Lin Daniel.

While remembering the life of Fletcher, some group members acknowledged that it could have just as easily had been them who lost their life. Pairing that realization with an attack on a Knoxville runner Tuesday morning in Market Square, some in the group were understandably uneasy.

“Now I have to worry and stress out wondering if someone is coming over my shoulder behind me,” said Daniel.

According to Knoxville Police, 34-year-old homeless man Japa Goins was charged with aggravated kidnapping, attempted rape, and violation of sex offender registry.

Goins had a lengthy criminal history according to the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry which has more than 30 charges listed.

Among those charges are rape, sexual battery, burglary, and indecent exposure.

“Mind boggling that he would have been running around free being able to attack a random woman while she was running,” said runner Emily Johnson.

While looking at the long list of charges brings outrage to many runners who now feel like they’ve lost a sense of security, attorney Marcos Garza offered insight as to why Goins wasn’t in jail after facing two rape charges.

Both of those rape charges were dismissed, leaving Goins with convictions that resulted in lighter punishments.

“Even though he appears to have something in the neighborhood of one to three felony convictions, they’re all relatively small convictions. Under our statutory scheme you can’t put someone behind jail for life for a class C felony and nor should you be able to,” said Garza.

With a week filled with fear in mind, some in the Knoxville Track Club think back to times where they felt unsafe.

“I’ve felt like I’ve been followed in a car at times,” said Johnson who called experiences like that as “panic, straight unadulterated panic.”

Goins will have a bond hearing on Thursday.

The Knoxville Track Club meets every Wednesday night at 6 pm outside the Runners Market.

