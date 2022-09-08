Man arrested, charged with sexual battery on Chapman Highway, report says

A Nashville man was reportedly charged with sexual battery after fondling a woman at a gas station on Chapman Highway.
Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville man was arrested and charged with sexual battery after fondling a woman at a gas station on Chapman Highway, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The incident happened at the Kenjo Market in the 3000 block of Chapman Highway, the report said. Officers said they were told by the victim, an employee, that a man identified as Eric Roberts approached her from behind and ran his hands under her clothes.

The victim also told officers that Roberts was a regular customer and often called the gas station. The report also said that the victim planned to prosecute.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

