Man arrested for fighting people giving him food, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is now in custody after trying to fight two people who were giving him food, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5, the report said, on McCall Lane. Officers responded to a home on the street on the report of a fight, officials said. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Dawson Marsh, who told officers he was assaulted by a man identified as Steven Wyrick.

Officers then reportedly spoke to a witness, Scott Helmboldt, who said that he was sitting on the porch of the home when the indident occurred. According to Helmboldt, the report said, Marsh walked up the driveway and asked for food. Helmboldt then told officers that he gave Marsh a bag of canned food and asked Marsh to leave.

Marsh then began making comments about “killing people” and “killing the horses on the property,” the report said. The group then fought, according to the report.

Marsh was charged with assault.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.