Pick of the week with briefly lower humidity, tracking a return to more rain this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks when humidity and rain chances start moving back in.
By Heather Haley
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday is our pick of the week, before the humidity starts climbing again, along with more rain headed this way.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear with patchy fog. It’s a cooler morning, with a low of 62 degrees in the Valley and upper 50s in the higher elevations, thanks to the lower humidity.

Today is the best day to get outside! It’s a mostly sunny day, and with lower humidity, the shade feels pretty good. We’re topping out around 84 degrees today, which is average. A couple of showers and storms can develop in the mountains today, and a stray shower could make it downhill this evening to overnight.

Tonight stays mostly clear, with patchy fog and cooler low again. We’ll drop to around 63 degrees by Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

From mostly clear to mostly cloudy, Friday comes with increasing clouds and humidity. This creates isolated rain and storms Friday, at a 20% coverage. The high will be around 85 degrees, but feel a few degrees warmer.

The next round of rain moves in Friday night to Saturday morning, climbing to an 80% coverage through the morning, then we’ll see scattered rain and storms at times through Saturday afternoon and evening. This leaves Saturday cooler at 79 degrees.

Meanwhile, in your I’m All Vol forecast, the Vols are on the road at Pittsburgh, where it’s mostly cloudy and mostly dry.

Your I'm All Vol Forecast for Saturday's away game at Pittsburgh.
Your I'm All Vol Forecast for Saturday's away game at Pittsburgh.(WVLT)

We’ll see scattered rain and storms at times Sunday into Monday as well, as a front moves through late Monday. That will then give us a drier, sunny stretch again in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

