Rockwood Police Department mourning loss of chief

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rockwood Police Department announced the death of the force’s police chief Thursday.

Chief Bill Stinnett died in his home Thursday morning, according to the department.

“Chief Stinnett was a devoted husband, father, and public servant,” department officials said. “Chief Stinnett gave his all to not only this department but to the citizens of Rockwood and he will be missed.”

Stinnett was a 37-year veteran of law enforcement.

