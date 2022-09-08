Rockwood Police Department mourning loss of chief

Chief Bill Stinnett was a 37-year veteran of law enforcement.
Chief Bill Stinnett was a 37-year veteran of law enforcement.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rockwood Police Department announced the death of the force’s police chief Thursday.

Chief Bill Stinnett died in his home Thursday morning, according to the department.

“Chief Stinnett was a devoted husband, father, and public servant,” department officials said. “Chief Stinnett gave his all to not only this department but to the citizens of Rockwood and he will be missed.”

Stinnett was a 37-year veteran of law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Sonny Beason
Man charged with leaving ladder on I-75 leading to Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins’ death enters plea
s
Concern grows after attempted kidnapping, rape in downtown Knoxville
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
34-year-old Japa Goins
Knoxville jogger escapes kidnapping, attempted rape; Sex offender charged

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden smile1 after touring the Pennington Heath Science Center at The Truckee...
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Knoxville on education tour
Chief Bill Stinnett was a 37-year veteran of law enforcement.
Rockwood Police Department mourning loss of chief
Smoky Mountain Air Show planned for September 2022
What you need to know about the Smoky Mountain Air Show
William North
Knoxville police arrest felon with 10 outstanding warrants