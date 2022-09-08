SEC announces men’s basketball conference game dates
Notable home conference showdowns include matchups with Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama and Arkansas.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference released dates for each member school’s 18 league games for the 2022-23 season Wednesday.
Tennessee’s 18-game SEC slate begins with a road trip to Ole Miss on Wednesday, Dec. 28—marking the Vols’ earliest start date to SEC play since the 1989-90 season. Following the conference season opener, Tennessee gets a six-day break before the SEC home opener against Mississippi State on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Other notable home conference showdowns include matchups with Kentucky (Saturday, Jan. 14), Auburn (Saturday, Feb. 4), Alabama (Wednesday, Feb. 15) and Arkansas (Tuesday, Feb. 28). Games against Vanderbilt (Tuesday, Jan. 10), Georgia (Wednesday, Jan. 25), Missouri (Saturday, Feb. 11) and South Carolina (Saturday, Feb. 25) round out Tennessee’s home schedule.
Tennessee’s notable road conference games include a trip to Florida (Wednesday, Feb. 1), at Kentucky (Saturday, Feb. 18), at Texas A&M (Tuesday, Feb. 21), and the regular-season finale at Auburn (Saturday, March 4). The Vols’ SEC road schedule also includes games at South Carolina (Saturday, Jan. 7), at Mississippi State (Tuesday, Jan. 17), at LSU (Saturday, Jan. 21) and at Vanderbilt (Wednesday, Feb. 8).
The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in 2023, taking place Wednesday, March 8 through Sunday, March 12.
Times and television information for the 2022-23 regular-season SEC schedule will be released at a later date.
2022-23 Tennessee Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule
Wednesday Dec. 28 at Ole Miss
Tuesday Jan. 3 Mississippi State
Saturday Jan. 7 at South Carolina
Tuesday Jan. 10 Vanderbilt
Saturday Jan. 14 Kentucky
Tuesday Jan. 17 at Mississippi State
Saturday Jan. 21 at LSU
Wednesday Jan. 25 Georgia
Wednesday Feb. 1 at Florida
Saturday Feb. 4 Auburn
Wednesday Feb. 8 at Vanderbilt
Saturday Feb. 11 Missouri
Wednesday Feb. 15 Alabama
Saturday Feb. 18 at Kentucky
Tuesday Feb. 21 at Texas A&M
Saturday Feb. 25 South Carolina
Tuesday Feb. 28 Arkansas
Saturday March 4 at Auburn
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.