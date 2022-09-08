See the Blue Angels? Submit pictures here!
The Blue Angels are in East Tennessee!
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels are in East Tennessee! They’ll be performing at the Smoky Mountain Air Show, but in preparation you might catch a glimpse of them flying across East Tennessee.
See the Blue Angels? Submit some pictures or video here.
The show is set for Sept. 10 and 11 at McGee Tyson Airport. The event isn’t ticketed, but you will need to pick up a parking pass here.
