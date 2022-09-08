See the Blue Angels? Submit pictures here!

Blue Angels Arrive In East Tennessee LIVE: The Blue Angles have arrived at McGee Tyson Air National Base and will be flying around East Tennessee Thursday afternoon getting ready for the Smoky Mountain Air Show. https://bit.ly/3x75uj4 Posted by WVLT on Thursday, September 8, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels are in East Tennessee! They’ll be performing at the Smoky Mountain Air Show, but in preparation you might catch a glimpse of them flying across East Tennessee.

See the Blue Angels? Submit some pictures or video here.

The show is set for Sept. 10 and 11 at McGee Tyson Airport. The event isn’t ticketed, but you will need to pick up a parking pass here.

