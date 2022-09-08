Teen arrested after University of Kentucky shooting that left 11 injured

Jason Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment, authorities said.
Jason Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment, authorities said.(WKYT)
By Amanda Alvarado and WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A University of Kentucky student was shot at a party on the campus late Wednesday, WKYT reported.

Thursday morning, Jason Almanza-Arroyo was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault and public intoxication.

The shooting happened at a house on University Avenue on the University of Kentucky campus.

Police said two uninvited people came to the house, and at least one shot was fired after an argument

A University of Kentucky spokesperson said a bullet hit one student directly. Ten other students were injured by shrapnel.

All the students are expected to recover.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of suspect
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Sonny Beason
Man charged with leaving ladder on I-75 leading to Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins’ death enters plea
s
Concern grows after attempted kidnapping, rape in downtown Knoxville
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
34-year-old Japa Goins
Knoxville jogger escapes kidnapping, attempted rape; Sex offender charged

Latest News

St. Jude Patient Kaelyn Adams celebrates 10 years cancer-free.
Doctor’s give girl 2 days to live, 12 years later she’s giving back
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Doctors ‘concerned’ about Queen Elizabeth II’s health
Beautiful and less humid, for now.
Pick of the week with briefly lower humidity, tracking a return to more rain this weekend
Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Patron, the famous landmine-sniffer dog, during an...
RAW: Blinken visits Kyiv, Ukraine
Kaelyn Adams wants to help other children diagnosed with cancer.
Doctor’s give girl 2 days to live, 12 years later she’s giving back