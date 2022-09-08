Varsity All Access | Week four notable games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week four of the high school football season kicks off with a trio of games on Thursday. Central and Gibbs are the featured teams in this weeks Rivalry Thursday game. Then on Friday night, it’s another full slate of action highlighted by the annual Blount County brawls that is Alcoa and Maryville.

CENTRAL (1-2) AT GIBBS (2-1) - 7 P.M. - RIVALRY THURSDAY AT CARSON-NEWMAN

This week’s high school football schedule kicks off with an interesting battle in Jefferson City. It’s Central at Gibbs, but because the stadium at Gibbs is being rebuilt, the contest will be played at Carson-Newman University, the regular home of the Division-II CN Eagles. The Gibbs Eagles come in with a 2-1 record, their lone loss to an outstanding and undefeated Webb School squad. The Bobcats are 1-2, with a rout of Fulton sandwiched by losses to Greeneville and Sevier County. The common denominator here is Carson-Newman. Both head coaches, Nick Craney of Central and Brad Taylor of Gibbs have ties to the school. Turner played baseball there which Craney started his coaching career at Mossy Creek. You can catch the game on MyVLT with the pregame show at 6:30 followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.

ALCOA (3-0) AT MARYVILLE (3-0) - 7 P.M.

It’s the annual fight for Blount County supremacy. The Battle of Pistol Creek once again featuring undefeated and perennial powers Maryville and Alcoa. The two schools have a combined 33 state championship titles with the Tornadoes just edging out their neighbors with a total of 17. Both the Tornadoes and Red Rebels are off to terrific starts this season and putting up a lot of points. Maryville is averaging 41 points per game while the Tornadoes are twisting their way to an astonishing 50 points per contest. The competition level stiffens this week as bragging rights are on the line in our Varsity All Access Game of the Week.

ROCKWOOD (2-1) AT KINGSTON (3-0) - 7:30 P.M.

It’s a battle of Roane County neighbors Friday night as Rockwood travels to Kingston. Coach Brian Pankey’s Yellow Jackets are undefeated to start the season with impressive wins over Harriman and Oliver Springs and a big 17-14 road win at Chattanooga Brainerd last week. After being shutout in Week-2 by Sweetwater, the Tigers roared back with a 36-6 win over Cloudland last week. It’s a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in what should be a good football game at Kingston.

FULTON (1-2) AT WEST (3-0) - 7 P.M.

It’s a pair of teams headed in different directions right now. Jeff McMillan’s Fulton Falcons soared to a season opening win over rival Austin-East, the Falcons gave up a total of 76 points in losses to Central and Anderson County. The task doesn’t get any easier this week with a trip to 3-0 West. Lamar Brown’s Rebels have rolled to wins over Bearden, Farragut and a 35-0 shutout of the Red Devils in Halls last Friday. The Rebels are led by running back Brayden Latham on offense and linebacker John Carlevato on defense. Quarterback Carson Jessie has been a steady leader for a deep and talented team that’s firing on all cylinders to start the season.

BEARDEN (2-1) AT SOUTH DOYLE (2-1) - 7 P.M.

After a slow start in a season opening loss at home to the afore mentioned West Rebels, Bearden and first year head coach Josh Jones are starting to find their stride. The Bulldogs held off a very good Oak Ridge team in Week-2 and then last Friday stepped on the gas against Hardin Valley grounding the Hawks 35-0. Thing is all three of those games were at home and now the Dogs turn around and play three straight road games beginning at South-Doyle this week. The Cherokees and their new head coach Paul Shelton opened with a loss at home to Oak Ridge, but have scored a combined 76 points the last two weeks with wins over Grace Christian Academy and Scott. This is an interesting early season Region-2 matchup. Be sure to check out all the scores and highlights Friday night at 11 p.m. on the Varsity All Access report and of course later inside the WVLT news app.

