Alcatraz East opens new exhibit on master manipulators

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge has opened a new exhibit on “Master Manipulation,” which focuses on criminals and how they manipulated their victims.

The new exhibit offers information about the manipulation involving abuse of power and circumstances.

It pays special attention to cults and groups with extreme beliefs, human trafficking and how those people were manipulated

“Manipulation runs ramped across the crime world. There are very few crimes that don’t involve some sort of manipulation of some kind. What we’ve focused on in this particular exhibit is crimes that require a mastery level of that manipulation,” said Ally Pennington with Alcatraz East Crime Museum.

This mastery manipulation exhibit is on permanent display at the museum on the Parkway in Pigeon Forge.

Arthur Bohanan, who was part of the expert team of forensic experts assembled to identify human remains, will share his experience and personal feelings at Alcatraz East Crime Museum. The talk will be held on Sept. 11, and it is included in the museum admission fee. His 30 minute talks will begin at noon and last until 1:30 p.m.

The Alcatraz East Crime Museum has over 100 temporary and permanent exhibits about crime throughout the country.

Alcatraz East Crime Museum is hosting the Annual Graffiti Art Contest. The contest will be held on Oct. 1, from 6 a.m. to noon. The art contest will be held in the parking lot, and spectators are invited to watch the artists from 8 a.m. to noon. The prizes for the three winners have been increased this year, with first place winning $1,200, second place winning $800 and third place winning $500.

The museum recently opened a new exhibit titled "Master Manipulation,” which focuses on providing numerous examples of how criminals manipulate others for personal gain. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.