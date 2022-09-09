Community members from across the country honored for acts of bravery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the event that concludes several days worth of honoring Medal of Honor award winners, community members from around the country were recognized for their service and bravery.

At the Downtown Knoxville Marriott, four community members were honored by Medal of Honor Award winners who hand-selected them for acts of bravery.

Out of Columbia, Missouri, there were two Boy Scouts that helped save a woman from drowning. On June 25, 2001, Dominic Viet and Joseph Deiner didn’t think about their own safety and quickly swam into flood waters to reach a woman who was holding on to the top of a post. Due to the bravery of both young men, the woman was saved after they swam her back to safety through fast-moving flood waters.

In Frisco, Texas, an off-duty fire captain was highlighted for his selfless actions on September 3, 2021. Bret Storck is a Dallas Fire Captain but was off duty when he saw a burning car on the road. He sprung into action, noticed an unconscious woman in the car, and quickly rescued her to safety.

Jonathan Bauer of Ocean City, Maryland, also had a moment of bravery while driving. After seeing a car crash on May 2, 2021, that ejected a toddler from the car and over a bridge, Bauer sprung into action. He jumped off a 30-foot bridge and into the water. Bauer was able to successfully rescue the child back to safety.

All of these recipients were selected by the Medal of Honor recipients.

