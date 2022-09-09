Community members from across the country honored for acts of bravery

Four community members from around the country were presented awards by Medal of Honor recipients in Knoxville Friday night.
Community members honored for acts of bravery
Community members honored for acts of bravery(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the event that concludes several days worth of honoring Medal of Honor award winners, community members from around the country were recognized for their service and bravery.

At the Downtown Knoxville Marriott, four community members were honored by Medal of Honor Award winners who hand-selected them for acts of bravery.

Out of Columbia, Missouri, there were two Boy Scouts that helped save a woman from drowning. On June 25, 2001, Dominic Viet and Joseph Deiner didn’t think about their own safety and quickly swam into flood waters to reach a woman who was holding on to the top of a post. Due to the bravery of both young men, the woman was saved after they swam her back to safety through fast-moving flood waters.

In Frisco, Texas, an off-duty fire captain was highlighted for his selfless actions on September 3, 2021. Bret Storck is a Dallas Fire Captain but was off duty when he saw a burning car on the road. He sprung into action, noticed an unconscious woman in the car, and quickly rescued her to safety.

Jonathan Bauer of Ocean City, Maryland, also had a moment of bravery while driving. After seeing a car crash on May 2, 2021, that ejected a toddler from the car and over a bridge, Bauer sprung into action. He jumped off a 30-foot bridge and into the water. Bauer was able to successfully rescue the child back to safety.

All of these recipients were selected by the Medal of Honor recipients.

For more coverage on the Medal of Honor recipients, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawson Marsh
Man arrested for fighting people giving him food, KPD says
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is set for September 10-11 at McGee Tyson Airport
Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking
William North
Knoxville police arrest felon with 10 outstanding warrants

Latest News

Inspiring the Next Generation
Blue Angels Visit Carpenters Elementary
Rainy and cooler for your Saturday
Rain returns heading into the weekend, some heavy at times
The resort features 159 RV sites across the 37 acres of property at the site of the former...
Camp Margaritaville celebrates the grand opening
Dolly Parton releases statement on death of Queen Elizabeth II