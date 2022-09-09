Get outside with gradually increasing clouds today, more rain and times this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds increase today, bringing back more humidity but very isolated rain and storms for now. More rain arrives to kick off the weekend, with scattered rain and storms at times, until a front passes to start next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning stays mostly clear with patchy fog, and it’s cooler again around 63 degrees.

From mostly clear to mostly cloudy, Friday comes with increasing clouds and humidity. The afternoon is partly cloudy, with a stray shower or storm possible. Then more mostly cloudy this evening, with a 20% coverage. The high will be around 87 degrees, and the humidity makes it feel a few degrees warmer.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, with spotty rain at first, but more moves up from the south, spreading out to an 80% coverage Saturday morning. The low will be around 68 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tracking more rain to start Saturday. (WVLT)

The first round of rain is that 80% coverage for Saturday morning, then it’s mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated storms in the afternoon, becoming isolated again. This leaves the day cooler, with a high around 79 degrees. Meanwhile, in your I’m All Vol forecast, the Vols are on the road at Pittsburgh, where it’s mostly cloudy and mostly dry but this same rain system approaches Pennsylvania late in the day. As of now, spotty showers could arrive for the second half of the game.

I'm All Vol Forecast for Vols at Pittsburgh. (WVLT)

We’ll see scattered rain and storms at times Sunday into Monday as well, as a front moves through late Monday. This looks spotty to scattered on Sunday, with a high of 82 degrees, then a batch of rain and storms overnight, with more scattered storms moving east across our area Monday.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re looking at a good, sunny stretch for most of next week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

