Gibbs football plays home games away amid construction delays

By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After construction began in November of 2021, the new Gibbs High School football stadium is still far from complete as the season is already underway.

Athletic Director Dustin Mynatt said he was hopeful for it to be completed by graduation in the spring, but that never happened. At that point he was hoping for the stadium to be finished by the start of the season, which also didn’t happen.

“I don’t want to say it’s comedic because there’s nothing funny about it but you kind of have to get numb to it when day after day one or two guys or zero people are walking around maybe they move a Bobcat here or there. It’s frustrating for sure,” said Mynatt. He added that the construction company has told him there’s been supply chain issues and unexpected delays.

Thursday night, Gibbs won a home game that was played in a different county. The Eagles traveled 45 minutes to Carson-Newman University to play their home game, since it’s unlikely their field at Gibbs will be finished by the end of the season.

“You just don’t get the same experience,” said senior running back Nathan Butler.

While the school is still holding out hope that construction will pick up after months of delays, they’re choosing to look at this as an opportunity in the midst of a tough situation.

“It’d be a heck of a story if we made the playoffs at 8-2, 7-3 and haven’t played a home game. And maybe they get the stadium done by that time? It’d make a great story,” said Mynatt.

Gibbs will play the remaining home games on the schedule at Central High School.

