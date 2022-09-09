Gibbs holds Central 37-34 for a Rivalry Thursday win

With their home stadium under construction, the Eagles hosted the Bobcats at Carson-Newman University
Eagles sideline
Eagles sideline(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What looked like a defensive struggle in the first half, turned out to be a high scoring affair at Carson-Newman University Thursday night.

Gibbs and Central played their Rivalry Thursday showdown inside Carson Newman’s stadium. Gibbs jumped out to a 10-0 and 23-13 lead in the game, but led by running back Frank Johnson IV, the Bobcats came storming back and took the lead in the 2nd half.

However, the Eagles showed their resolve and would regain the lead holding off Central for the 37-34 win. Quarterback Bryson Palmer threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles improve to 3-1 on the season. Their lone loss coming to an excellent Webb School team. Coach Nick Craney’s Bobcats fall to 1-3.

By the way, Sports Director Rick Russo had Gibbs coach Brad Turner mic’d up before and during the game. You’ll see that segment on the weekly Varsity All Access report Friday night on WVLT.

