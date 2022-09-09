Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill can sell beer again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill, the business law enforcement responded to 34 times in four months, had its beer license reinstated Friday, city officials confirmed to WVLT News Friday.

The business became the center of attention in April when a shooting between biker gangs left two dead and three injured. The Beer Board decided to revoke its beer license on Aug. 16, and Hatmaker’s liquor license has been under probation until May 18, 2023.

At this time, officials were not able to tell WVLT News why the beer license was reinstated, but did confirm that the liquor license is still under probation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.