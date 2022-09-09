‘I pinch myself every day’ | Blue Angel pilot visits Carpenters Elem. School

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids dream of becoming a firefighter or veterinarian, but Lieutenant Scott Goossens always wanted to be a part of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

Now he is in his first year on the team and is the left-wing pilot, Blue Angel #3.

“It’s a surreal experience,” Goossens said in an interview with WVLT News. “I pinch myself every day.”

On Friday morning, ahead of the Smoky Mountain Air Show weekend, he talked to and inspired third, fourth and fifth graders to follow their dreams just like he did.

“This team, the Blue Angels, is 100% about teamwork,” Goossens addressed the crowd.

He taught them that a pilot has to have more than a thousand flight hours to become a Blue Angel. Plus, there’s a lot of studying and hard work.

“I learned that there are six Blue Angels,” fifth-grader Charlee Martin said.

The season starts in mid-November and they fly twice a day, five days a week in Florida until early January. Then the whole team goes to California and stays out there for three months flying two to three times a day, six days a week. Before a show, they do 120 training flights.

“It was really exciting and fun how they got to talk to us and speak how their job is,” fifth-grade student Grant Clark said.

He empowered these students to try their best and find a career they love, just like him.

Goossens explained, “Piece of advice that I’ve gleaned throughout this whole process is that you will fail, there will be setbacks, but never lose sight of your goal.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.