KCSO looking for person of interest in Cedar Bluff motorcycle accident

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a person of interest in a motorcycle accident that happened on Cedar Bluff Road at Dutchtown Road, KCSO Public Information Officer Heather Reyda told WVLT News Friday.

The accident happened Wednesday around 5 p.m., Reyda said. Now, investigators are trying to identify the driver of a GMC Sierra that was pulling a yellow wood chipper. Reyda said there will be damage on the right side of the wood chipper.

Those with information are asked to contact Officer Scott DeArmond at (865)215-2243 or scott.dearmond@knoxsheriff.org.

