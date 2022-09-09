Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say

Officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer, who asks for money in exchange for a kidnapped person.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department.

The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.

“If you receive a call that a member of your family, especially children, has been kidnapped and money is being demanded, notify law enforcement immediately,” officials said.

Police said to always attempt to make contact with the claimed victim or their school/work before trying to make payments to the caller.

“Even if you hear screams or if the scammer has information about the person that is claimed to have been kidnapped, contact law enforcement.” officials said.

Scammers are still at it. Beware of a new scam that has been reported involving claimed kidnapping. If you receive a...

Posted by Crossville-Cumberland County Crimestoppers on Friday, September 9, 2022

