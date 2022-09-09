Knoxville police investigating puppy theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

The incident happened on Sept. 2, the release said, when two people took a Maltese poodle from the Puppy Zone on Kingston Pike. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly seen getting into a black SUV.

If you have any information regarding the recent theft of a puppy from Puppy Zone on Kingston Pike, please contact @tn_crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward. https://t.co/p0vgoyKKhg — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 9, 2022

Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or on the P3Tips mobile app.

