Knoxville police investigating puppy theft

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
Knoxville police investigating puppy theft
Knoxville police investigating puppy theft(Crime Stoppers)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

The incident happened on Sept. 2, the release said, when two people took a Maltese poodle from the Puppy Zone on Kingston Pike. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly seen getting into a black SUV.

Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawson Marsh
Man arrested for fighting people giving him food, KPD says
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
William North
Knoxville police arrest felon with 10 outstanding warrants
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is set for September 10-11 at McGee Tyson Airport
Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking

Latest News

KCSO looking for person of interest in Cedar Bluff motorcycle accident
KCSO looking for person of interest in Cedar Bluff motorcycle accident
William Elliott
Man arrested for stripping nude, swinging pants over head after doing meth, report says
Doctor’s give girl 2 days to live, 12 years later she’s giving back
34-year-old Japa Goins
Knoxville jogger escapes kidnapping, attempted rape; Sex offender charged