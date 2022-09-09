Knoxville police investigating puppy theft
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
The incident happened on Sept. 2, the release said, when two people took a Maltese poodle from the Puppy Zone on Kingston Pike. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly seen getting into a black SUV.
Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or on the P3Tips mobile app.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.