Knoxville’s Office of Sustainability launches two helpful tools to find new areas for EV chargers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville is using two tools to help residents add new electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city.

“Over the past decade, the Office of Sustainability has installed public chargers for electric vehicles (EVs) across the city in popular locations such as parks, event venues, and parking garages,” a city release states.

As of June 30, there were 15,826 electric vehicles registered in Knox County, according to state reported electric vehicle registrations.

The new tools consist of a public survey and a map where local residents can either input the address of a location they feel is in need of a charging station or drop a pin in that area. The survey allows the city to gather more detailed information regarding the importance for a new charging stations to be added in the user’s desired location.

City of Knoxville Sustainability Director Brian Blackmon expected the tools will help get the results they need to better serve the public.

“We want to keep the survey open. We want to continue to hear from people, but it’s important for us, especially for the next two months, in particular, we’re going to do a big push to try to get as much information into that survey as we can as we start to plan for next year and where we might want to put E-V charging,” Blackmon said.

City officials hoped the map will help find underserved areas and measure the suitability of EV charging stations by compiling multiple datasets. Drivers currently have access to 50 public and private charging stations across the city.

President of the Knoxville Electric Vehicle Association Eric Cardwell had some ideas about where the new charging stations should be placed.

“We would like to tell people that if you know if you’re in a densely populated area with apartments and stuff, suggest some areas around there for charging so that we can get these apartment dwellers to have the ability to go out and purchase an electric car,” Cardwell said.

According to a city release statement, the lack of off-street parking means drivers don’t have the convenience of charging in their garage or driveway.

On September 24, the annual Knoxville Drive Electric Week Festival will take place at Pellissippi State Community College Hardin Valley Campus where guests can learn more about the two tools and test drive different models.

