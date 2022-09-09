Man arrested for stripping nude, swinging pants over head after doing meth, report says

A Knoxville man was arrested after stripping naked on top of a parking garage Thursday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said.
William Elliott
William Elliott(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man, identified as William Elliott, was arrested after stripping naked on top of a parking garage Thursday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the Walnut Street Garage, the report said.

“[Elliott] had stripped naked and was swinging his pants over his head, When PBA security arrived, [Elliott] began to chase them around the upper level,” teh report stated.

After making contact, responding officers said that Elliott was speaking to an “imaginary person” and admitted to doing meth earlier in the night.

Elliott was charged with public indecency.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawson Marsh
Man arrested for fighting people giving him food, KPD says
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
William North
Knoxville police arrest felon with 10 outstanding warrants
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is set for September 10-11 at McGee Tyson Airport
Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking

Latest News

Doctor’s give girl 2 days to live, 12 years later she’s giving back
34-year-old Japa Goins
Knoxville jogger escapes kidnapping, attempted rape; Sex offender charged
First victim in shooting spree was shot in the head.
Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks more active weather for a few days, but a nice stretch...
Get outside with gradually increasing clouds today, more rain at times this weekend