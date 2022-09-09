New sculpture dedicated in downtown Sevierville

“Bertie” the Bird Dog sculpture has been dedicated on Court Avenue in Downtown Sevierville.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Sevierville has something new to offer visitors in the form of a piece of downtown history.

“Bertie” The Bird Dog belonged to Dr. Zachary David Massey, a Sevierville physician who served as first district congressman. Now a sculpture of Bertie is standing in downtown Sevierville to let people know of how this faithful dog accompanied Dr. Massey to his office every day.

Each day, Dr. Massey would place his deposit in a pouch and give it to the dog, who would carry the pouch in her mouth to the bank. The dog would give the pouch to the teller and wait while the money was counted and a deposit slip was written. The teller then gave it back to the dog to deliver to Dr. Massey.

The sculpture is located at 134 Court Avenue.

The Sevierville Chamber of Commerce and City of Sevierville officially dedicated a new sculpture, "Bertie."
The Sevierville Chamber of Commerce and City of Sevierville officially dedicated a new sculpture, “Bertie.”(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

