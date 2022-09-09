Ole Miss to honor former player’s ‘indelible impact’ after his unexpected death

Luke Knox
Luke Knox(Ole Miss Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels football program will honor the legacy of a former player on Saturday in Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium.

Luke Knox, brother of former Ole Miss star tight-end Dawson Knox, spent four years in Oxford and wore the number 16 jersey before transferring to Florida International University to play for the Panthers in the 2022 season.

Before having the chance to play this season, Luke died at the age of 22 on Tuesday, August 18. His cause of death was not made public.

On Thursday, Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin took to Twitter to announce an honorary event for Knox and expressed his emotions toward the former Rebel, saying, “Luke Knox meant so much to so many of us...”

The 16-yardline on both ends of the field will be highlighted with his jersey number illuminated in red, with Knox’s number also being displayed in the end zone.

The kick off on Saturday is set to start at 6 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead in Gatlinburg on Wednesday.
Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
DCS concerns in Tennessee
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
Rosmel Danilo Rubi
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by TBI, Gatlinburg Police
Teacher charged sexual exploitation of a minor
Smyrna teacher charged with sex crimes after posting Tik Tok

Latest News

A man was found dead in Gatlinburg on Wednesday.
Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating
343 first responders climbed 110 stories in remembrance of the 343 firefighters who lost their...
East Tennessee officials, first responders honor 9/11 after 21 years
Sunshine returns with lower humidity on Monday
Few showers Monday morning with a taste of fall ahead
The Flowers of Remembrance Memorial was held Sunday, September 11.
Annual Flowers of Remembrance Memorial held in Zachary Taylor Cemetery
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County