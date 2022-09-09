Rain returns heading into the weekend, some heavy at times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and humidity will continue as we head into the overnight, which will give way to showers and widespread rain for Saturday morning. For the weekend events like the Great Smoky Mountain Air Show and the Tennessee Valley Fair you could be dodging some rain drops from time to time, but there does look to be some breaks in the rain for the outdoor events.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will slowly fall as we head through the evening with clouds increasing in coverage through the late evening and overnight hours. Expect temperatures to start off in the middle to upper 60s come Saturday morning and warm very slowly through the day. If you have to head out early in the morning make sure to pack the rain gear as showers and heavier downpours will be widespread to start the day.

Rainy and cooler for your Saturday (WVLT)

Saturday afternoon will feature a few breaks in the rain as it becomes spottier in nature with isolated to scattered downpours. Highs will be cooler though as clouds hang tough with limited amounts if any sunshine. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s. For your I’m All Vol forecast as they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers, the same system will be moving in that direction and could lead to a few spotty showers for the second half.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain will continue to be in the forecast heading into Sunday as well although the morning looks to start off a little drier with scattered storms developing as we head into the afternoon. Some sunshine could poke out from behind the clouds and that will allow us to warm into the lower 80s. Keep an eye to the sky and the WVLT First Alert Weather App if you are heading out to the Air Show or plan on being outdoors. A few storms remain in the forecast for Monday before a front pushes through and clears us out into next week.

Much of next week looks to be a taste of fall as we see highs in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine and lows back into the upper 50s. Have a great weekend and try to stay dry!

Showers and downpours this weekend, before a taste of fall (WVLT)

