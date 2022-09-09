Second escaped Cocke County inmate taken into custody

Escaped Cocke County inmate Eric Ballard is now in custody, Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WVLT News Friday.
Eric Ballard and Christopher Webb
Eric Ballard and Christopher Webb(Cocke County Sheriff's Office)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Escaped Cocke County inmate Eric Ballard is now in custody, thanks to The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office , United States Marshal’s Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WVLT News Friday.

Ballard was reportedly located in Mobile, AL. Ball told WVLT News that he tried to escape on foot, but was located by a K-9 partner.

“We would like to thank the US Marshals, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the consolidated effort that captured Ballard,” Ball said.

