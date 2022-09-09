Smyrna teacher charged with sex crimes after posting Tik Tok

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former 5th-grade teacher at John Colemon Elementary received 19 sex crime charges after posting videos of students.

Rutherford County Schools told WSMV4 that Taylor Cruze, a first-year fifth-grade teacher at John Coleman Elementary School, was suspended without pay at the end of the 2021-2022 school year following an investigation by local law enforcement.

Officials said Cruze is accused of inappropriate explicit communications and sexual contact with students.

Sources told WSMV4 that the teacher allegedly posted the videos to Tik Tok of the students. The suspect’s bond is set at $100,000.

The following are the charges the teacher currently faces:

1. Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means of Juvenile under 13 (five counts)

2. Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means (five counts)

3. Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (five counts)

4. Solicitation of a Minor - Rape of a Child (three counts)

5. Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure (one count)

Cruze was indicted by a grand jury in Smyrna. She submitted her resignation to RCS on May 22, 2022, and is no longer an employee.

Rutherford County Schools said they continue fully cooperating with investigators during the process.

