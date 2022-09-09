UT Soccer shuts out Kennesaw St., 5-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols took a commanding win over Kennesaw State on Thursday, winning 5-0 in Regal Stadium.

Redshirt-junior Jaida Thomas and fifth-year senior Mackenzie George each logged a brace, while sophomore Jordan Fusco rounded out the scoring for Tennessee (3-2-1). In goal, Lindsey Romig got the start and logged one save in 73 minutes of action. Redshirt-freshman Ally Zazzara closed out the match.

The Lady Vols will wrap up their six-game homestand on Sunday, hosting Queens University in a 1 p.m. ET matinee. The contest will be streamed on SECN+.

