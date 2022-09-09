VIDEO: Drag show causes controversy at TN Tech, University officials respond

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Tech University President Phil Oldham issued a statement after a video of a drag show on campus began circulating on social media Wednesday.
The controversy began when Landon Starbuck, wife of Director Robby Starbuck, posted a video on Twitter of a drag show that occurred on stage on the Tennessee Tech campus.
In the video, Starbuck notes young children giving the performer cash and claiming that the performance was “meant to mock Christians.” She goes on to call out the University for allowing the show she believed was “not appropriate for the young audience.”
Tennessee Tech University hosted a drag show that had little kids handing cash to the drag queen who was performing a dance clearly meant to mock Christians. Every parent who pays to send their kids to @tennesseetech deserves to know that this is what they’re allowing on campus. pic.twitter.com/Q4I9uR2tcT