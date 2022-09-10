‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by TBI, Gatlinburg Police

The 22-year-old should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.
Rosmel Danilo Rubi
Rosmel Danilo Rubi(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials are searching for Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, for criminal homicide.

Rubi is wanted in connection with a dead man found in Gatlinburg on Wednesday, according to officials.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Rubi is 6′0″ tall and 150 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. GPD and TBI officials said a reward of up to $2,500 is available for tips leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call GPD at 865-436-1421 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

