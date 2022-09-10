Football Vols head north for revenge against Pitt

The Tennessee Volunteers have yet to win a game against Pittsburgh.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WVLT) - Tennessee football players headed to Pittsburg Friday morning for their first away game that will kick off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Although the Vols opened the season with a win over Ball State, the team has set to win against Pittsburgh in program history. Pitt and UT met a season ago inside Neyland Stadium, but the Panthers got the edge and defeated Tennessee 41-34.

No. 17 Pittsburgh has also started their season in the win column after downing West Virginia 38-31. UT Vols entered the AP Top 25 poll at no. 24 after the team just missed the preseason ranking.

