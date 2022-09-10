The history behind McGhee Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport is a strip of land bursting at the seams.

The airport, located on the outskirts of the city of Alcoa, has existed in its current space since the 1930′s.

”An airport has played a crucial role and will continue to play a crucial role in the economic and vitality of the community it serves,” said Becky Huckaby, airport spokesperson.

The first commercial flight McGhee Tyson airport service was American Airlines flights from New York to Nashville.

Knoxville grew as an air hub for mail and textile shipments, becoming a major player in moving items across the country.

”Knoxville and this area was a perfect place to put an airport to transport mail because that’s what a lot of people used flying for because it was so expensive to travel,” said Huckaby.

Today the airport services five domestic airlines, while housing a TAC Air facility, and the 134th Air Refueling Wing.

The airport was built on a promise from the McGhee Tyson family of an exchange of land downtown for the naming of the city’s airport.

”Lt. Charles McGhee Tyson was an actual person from our community who served in the military who was shot down in world war one,” said Huckaby.

Tyson loved aviation, leading to the family’s desire to honor their son by naming the region’s airport after him.

”Aviation was something that was a value to him and he took that value and used it to defend our country,” said Huckaby.

If one looks at Tennessee State Law the airport is technically named Smoky Mountain Airport, but the name McGhee Tyson prevailed and is what its name is today.

