Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating

Gatlinburg Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Gatlinburg Police Department discovered a dead man at 331 Reagan Drive.

The Gatlinburg Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating.

Any person with relevant information is urged to call GPD at (865) 436-5181.

