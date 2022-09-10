Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating
Gatlinburg Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating.
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Gatlinburg Police Department discovered a dead man at 331 Reagan Drive.
The Gatlinburg Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating.
Any person with relevant information is urged to call GPD at (865) 436-5181.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.