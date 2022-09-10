Scattered showers moving through the area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! Welcome to Saturday and the weekend. We’re waking up to scattered showers and some of this will bring heavy rainfall at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re stuck with the off and on showers as we move into the afternoon and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s as we go into the afternoon.

Highs on Saturday will be near 77 in Knoxville to 72 in Crossville.

Depending on where you are we could pick up between a quarter to half inch of rain.

Tonight, we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 68 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with scattered showers and storms across the area. These storms will pop up and have the potential to bring have rainfall at times. We’ll have another quarter to half inch in many locations by the time Sunday comes to a close. It won’t rain the entire day, but it will be a mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 for the afternoon.

Much of next week looks to be a taste of fall as we see highs in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine and lows back into the upper 50s. Have a great weekend and try to stay dry!

