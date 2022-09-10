Scattered showers and storms return for Sunday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers and downpours become spotty to isolated as we head into the overnight hours as we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies around. Rain chances will increase heading into Sunday afternoon with the next batch of showers and storms. A real taste of fall weather is in sight as we head into the upcoming work week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will slowly cool as we move through the overnight hours with many areas in the middle 60s to start your Sunday. A few spotty showers and downpours will be possible to start the day mainly across the Plateau but the coverage of rain will increase as we head into the afternoon.

Scattered storms return heading into Sunday (WVLT)

Scattered storms are expected to develop across the Plateau and then slowly moving to the east through the afternoon and evening. The best coverage of rain will come as we head into the late evening and overnight with the passage of the front. Highs will be a few degrees warmer with many areas in the lower 80s as we see a few peaks of sunshine throughout the day. A stronger front will push through during the day on Monday and that will lead to a true taste of Fall for much of the week ahead.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few spotty showers are possible across the Valley and into the Mountains come Monday morning and then we’ll gradually see clearing and lowering humidity for the afternoon. You’ll notice the change as we head into Tuesday morning with low temperatures starting in the upper 50s. Sunshine will return and stick around for much of the week ahead with highs steady in the lower 80s.

Rain chances remain in the forecast through Monday (WVLT)

